Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 45.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,606. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

