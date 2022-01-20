TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $79.97. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

