Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

