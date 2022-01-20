Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53,300 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 5.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of SS&C Technologies worth $146,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

