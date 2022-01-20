Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for about 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,656. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.