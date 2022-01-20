Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,800 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 3.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $102,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 56,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

