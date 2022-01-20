TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.22

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2657314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

