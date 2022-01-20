TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.00. 624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.