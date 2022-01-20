Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

