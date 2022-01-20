U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,515. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

