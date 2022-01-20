UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.80 ($116.82).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €91.32 ($103.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a fifty-two week high of €117.08 ($133.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.91.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

