UBS Group Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $440.00 Price Target

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $440.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.91. 521,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.82 and its 200-day moving average is $344.64. The stock has a market cap of $901.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

