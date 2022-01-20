UBS Group Begins Coverage on AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 1,536,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after buying an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

