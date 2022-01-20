UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($97.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($97.89).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

