UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($97.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,174.55 ($97.89).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

