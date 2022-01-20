Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.59. Udemy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,790 shares trading hands.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get Udemy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.