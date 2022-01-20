UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 986,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,378. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

