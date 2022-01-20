UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.26

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.26 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.08). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,203,831 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($53,213.26).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

