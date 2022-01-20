Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.71.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

