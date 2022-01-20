Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 177,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,369,787 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.45.

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

