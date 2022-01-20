Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.