Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

