Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 175,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

