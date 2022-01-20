United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.49, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 10,301,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,255. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

