United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $206.32. 18,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

