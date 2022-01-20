United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,101,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

