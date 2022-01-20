UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $462.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.22 and its 200 day moving average is $437.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

