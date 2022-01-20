Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases $139,400.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 156,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

