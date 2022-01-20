UnMarshal Market Cap Hits $3.16 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $2.57 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.29 or 0.07487070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.57 or 0.99456299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007914 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

