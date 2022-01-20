UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.80. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 24,736 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UP Fintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $768.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $93,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,301,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

