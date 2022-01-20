Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of URE opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$298,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519,064.12. Also, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,521.60. Insiders have sold 528,267 shares of company stock worth $1,162,511 in the last ninety days.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

