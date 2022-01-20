US Bancorp DE Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

