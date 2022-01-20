US Bancorp DE Has $24.57 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

