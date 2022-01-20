US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

