US Bancorp DE Sells 174 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $497.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

