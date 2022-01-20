US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,567. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 78.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

