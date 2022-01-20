UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.36

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 23031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

