UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.36

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 23031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

