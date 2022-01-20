V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

