Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

VLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 26,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

