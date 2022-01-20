Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.82.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

