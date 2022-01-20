VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.63

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 7955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

