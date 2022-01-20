VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.63

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 7955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.