Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

