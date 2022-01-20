Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,339 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

