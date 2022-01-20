Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94.

