Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,764,000.

