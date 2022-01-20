Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
