Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.51

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 5954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.