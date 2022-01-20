Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.51

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 5954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
