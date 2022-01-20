Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,680 shares.The stock last traded at $150.00 and had previously closed at $151.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.