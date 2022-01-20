Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

VPU stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

