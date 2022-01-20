Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Hits $2,394.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $2,394.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00013615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.08 or 0.07491608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.95 or 0.99832145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007934 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,694 coins and its circulating supply is 650,079 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

