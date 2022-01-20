Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

